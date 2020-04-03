Latest Posts
A Quick Guide to Forge of Souls
The final major content patch before the release of Cataclysm in 2018, patch 3.3: The Fall of Lich King comes with new challenges for players both just having reached level 80, and those who have been grinding away at the game’s upper tier for the last few months. AmanQQ is there to tell you all about the Forge of Souls along with some of the best tips and recommendations that you can follow in order to master the game.
The Forge of Souls is the first of a series of three 5-man dungeons located on the upper west side of Icecrown Citadel. A back entrance has been discovered to the Lich King’s sanctum, the Halls of Reflection, and the way in begins with the Forge.
Players will initially be given a quest to speak with either Lady Sylvanas Windrunner or Jaina Proudmoore, depending on which faction they play for. Sylvanas and Jania are found just inside the entrance of the Forge of Souls.
As with all 5-man dungeons, Forge of Souls (FoS, henceforth) can be completed on either normal or heroic mode. Either mode will count toward the quest being completed, but FoS must be finished at least once on either difficultly before a player can move on to the next instance, the Pit of Saron. In normal mode, the dungeon drops iLevel 219 gear, and in heroic it drops iLevel 232.
The Layout
FoS is a series of large platforms strung together, with a boss in the central chamber and one at the end. The platforms are often simply grated metal with no railings – and yes, you can plummet to your death, so watch your footing. The area is dark and fiery, with floating skulls and a creepy synth-pop background music track playing.
The Trash Pulls
As with any WoW instance, you have to deal with the trash before you get to the bosses and the good loot. The first trash is floating skulls, which will randomly float by and aggro the party. While they do not have much health, they will cast an uninterpretable AoE if left unkilled long enough which will damage the entire party. Kill them quickly and you’ll be fine.
Most of the other trash falls into one of two groups. First, there are patches of 4 to 5 enemies at a time consisting almost entirely of magic users. They have a very large aggro radius and do a lot more AoE and randomly-targeted spells than in previous heroic instances. The healer will have to be prepared to actually use some mana, and the tank will need to be or their toes, as it is easy to pull a group of these by accident.
When killing the large groups, always kill the Adept first. The Adepts are healers and will make life very difficult if left unattended. Next, the best choice is to kill the Soul Horror, a black wraith-like shape, as it can randomly teleport behind party members, making it very dangerous to healers and spell casters.
The other type of trash the party will face are patrols consisting of two large skeletons. Not difficult in and of themselves, spellcasters must watch out for the spell reflect shield they throw up as it can easily kill any unwary mage or warlock who is unloading all of their spells on to the target.
The Bosses
Bronjahm
The first boss, located in the central platform’s chamber, is Bronjahm, Godfather of Souls, and a reference to James Brown. If one listens carefully, one can hear that the synth-pop in the background after killing Bronjahm is in fact “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag”, which is also the name of a 20-slot bag the boss drops.
Bronjahm is mostly a simple tank-and-spank, with one notable exception. During the fight, he will randomly cast “Corrupt Soul” on a target, and a beam of light will arc from him to the intended victim. The party member with the beam must back up to the edge of the platform, as far from the boss as they can get. Once the beam is finished, a corrupt soul fragment will spawn from the player’s body and drift toward Bronjahm. At this point, the tank needs to kite Bronjahm away from the fragment while the DPS kill it, as if it reaches the boss, it will heal him. Once it has been killed, the tank can hold Bronjahm where he is.
The only other thing to watch out for with the first boss is “Soulstorm”, which he casts at 30% health. Soulstorm creates a swirling vortex 10 yards out from Bronjahm, dealing AoE damage to anyone in it. Everyone needs to get within 10 yards of the boss and burn him down. During this phase, he will also fear random targets, sending them running into Soulstorm. A Shaman with a tremor totem down is useful here, but a healer with their head on straight and their eyes open will do just as well. Once Bronjahm is down, there are only a few pulls until the second boss, The Devourer of Souls.
The Devourer of Souls
The Devourer of Souls is a large, two-faced creature at the end of FoS, and it has several nasty abilities that can kill an unprepared group. The first thing it will do is start casting “Phantom Blast”, which will deal somewhere in the nature of 10k damage to the tank if not interrupted. If possible, stop these from happening altogether. It will earn the party and achievement and likely keep the tank alive.
The Devourer will also cast Well of Souls periodically, which spawns a pink pit of souls on the ground. As with all things on the ground in Lich King dungeons, don’t stand in it. As well, the boss will also cast Unleash Souls, which will summon a number of specters to attack players. They are unkillable and simply have to be healed through and avoided as much as possible.
The two most dangerous abilities, however, are Mirrored Soul and Wailing Souls. Mirrored Soul shoots a beam of energy at a player, causing them to share a portion of the damage the boss is taking with the player. All DPS must stop when someone gets the debuff, or high-DPS groups risk killing a damager-dealer of a healer.
Wailing Souls will be preceded with an announcement, and all players must get away from the front of the Devourer. When cast, souls will be unleashed from the devourer and it will ream stationary, but rotate 90 degrees. If a player is in front of the boss while this effect is occurring, they will take anywhere from 5k damage per second on normal to 7k damage per second on heroic. Just stand behind the boss, it will make everyone’s life easier.
Once the Devourer has been killed, reinforcements for the party’s faction will storm the room and a portal will be opened to the next instance, the Pit of Saron.
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Full Review
I could hardly concentrate at work today because I knew once I got off work, I would be driving to EBGames close to my home for a copy of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed and will look at the best of slots gaming online Indonesia. Ever since I tried out the demo. I could not get it off my mind. One reason because I have hardly played any Star Wars related games prior to the release of this game. Although I was really close to getting Lego Star Wars I didn’t in the end. That’s why I love downloadable content so much because you can actually try out the games before you buy it. And a lot of the games that I like happen to offer demos.
But did the game live up to my expectations?
Graphics Audio
The graphics are amazing and I have mentioned that in my demo review already. But with the demo, you could only see so much since it was only part of a level. The voice-over and lip-synching are much more lifelike comparing to other games with dialogues. One thing I forgot to mention from my demo review is that the environments really give you the impression that you are within something massive like when you are inside the hangar or deep inside the ship’s core. And since so many people asked, no this game does NOT support 1080p full HD output, unfortunately. It would be nice if it was though obviously. And as for audio, I’m no expert but I like the sound effects, especially the lasers and when you are killing enemies with your beam saber. The sound effects are really movie-like. I have not encountered any missing audio yet as reported by Gametrailers.com. It did mention missing audio in the ending though. That would be such a turn-off!
Gameplay Controls
With the EMM engine controlling what materials to use for creating each object, the Havok controlling the objects’ movements and finally the last engine, the Euphoria engine determining how enemies react to their environments. The combined effect of the three physics engines really created a realistic experience. For example, watch closely when you Force Grip an enemy, if he is close to some crates, he will actually try and hold on to it. I think little details like this really add to over gaming experience. I have not encountered any clipping problems so far reported by Gametrailers and I hope I do not. The game is also somewhat on the short side as well with only 9 missions.
Controls are pretty straight forward if you have played other action games before it will take you no time to get used to the figure out which button is for what purpose. When fighting bosses, you will finish them by following a set of buttons much like in Heavenly Sword. Overall you will go through each level killing enemies with a few different combo moves, and the hack and slash may bore some players after a while. It quickly turns into a level grinding fest like an RPG game when trying to level (power) up your three forces – Force Lightning, Force Grip, and Force Push. The forces do provide hours of excitement but after that, they become just a bunch of weapons. And did I mention there’s no online gameplay?
Final verdict
After all the hype generated over the years, I can assume this game will be a must for hardcore Star Wars fans. Those that are into third-person action like Devil May cry may also find this game entertaining. But for how long? That really depends on how fast you get bored of repetitive gameplay with no online component. In my opinion, it’s another game that didn’t quite live up to the hype generated, unfortunately. At least it’s good for a rental game.7.5/10
Nexon’s First Person Shooter: Combat Arms Breakdown, Guide And Update
Nexon has recently been designing more and more games. Ever since the release of Nexus: The Kingdom of the Winds, in 1996, the Nexon company has constantly been expanding and gaining the world wide support of their gamers. Nexon is by far one of the best gaming companies in my opinion for several different reasons.
Nexon games are safe. They’re fine for your younger kids who aren’t supposed to see more vulgar chat, or gameplay. Also, Nexon games can be paid for to enhance them, but are completely free as of creating a membership and playing. It’s completely free to play Nexon games because Nexon is a company interested in providing its users with the best gaming possible while not requiring that they pay money. The servers that Nexon has to offer are typically much better than other free games, especially games in beta phases, which Combat Arms is still in the progress of exiting.
Combat Arms is Nexon’s most recent full release of a game, as is by far their best game in my opinion. It’s definitely the best free first person shooter that I’ve ever played online. There are other first person shooters you can download and play for free online out there, but they’re usually horrible quality as far as graphics or speed goes, and the game play is nowhere near as good. Games like Warrock and Wolfenstien: Enemy Territory stand no chance in comparison against such a great game like Combat Arms. It can also be compared to some games on QQ online. The graphics are certainly great, the design is awesome and the gameplay is very much interesting. So if you want to play wide variety of games that are interesting and fun to play, you may opt to go to QQ online.
While the game of Combat Arms is completely free, the graphics are intensely great. I love the fact that the graphics and graphical effects are easily comparable to newer, expensive games like Call of Duty 4. If you’re someone who demands quality but don’t have the money to pay hundreds of dollars for games and subscriptions, Combat Arms is the easiest way to go.
As with other first person shooters playable for free online, you can’t pay your way through wins in Combat Arms. You will never be able to purchase guns with cash that will give you an unfair advantage. You’re not going to win this game by paying more money than everyone else. You’re going to have to spend time, gain levels, buy better guns with earned cash in the game, and up your skill level, not just take your parents credit card and then own everyone.
There are many different guns, equipments, and maps in this game. There really is no level of limitation when it comes to choosing your guns. Even as a starting character, you’re going to have tons of options already for guns as well as equipments which will make your character play much better in games. You’re also going to be able to get new equipments pretty soon as you level up. You’re going to be able to get new equipments which make you faster, more durable, or just looking cool.
When it comes to playing, just play like you would any other first person shooter. The game play is the same, the hot keys are the same, the controls are the same, in general. You can play several different game types. Capture the flag and elimination are pretty popular. Capture the flag is quite obvious. Elimination is where you’re placed on a team and the two teams grind against eachother looking for a set number of kills. I prefer capture the flag for the intensity. Also, there are many other games. Free for all is a great change of pace if you get bored and are interested in trying something new.
Retro Video Game Reviews: M.U.S.C.L.E. (NES)
Overall Rating: 1.5/5 Stars
In the early 1980’s, a series called Kinnikuman was popular in Japan in both manga and anime form. The franchise was so popular that the likenesses of its goofy characters were licensed for use throughout the usual range of merchandising; one of these avenues, rubber pencil erasers in the shapes of the fighters, became wildly popular with Japanese schoolchildren. When these small rubber figures made it to the United States, they were re-branded as M.U.S.C.L.E. character figures, with the acronym standing for Millions of Unusual Small Creatures Lurking Everywhere. In 1986, prolific developer Bandai created an 8-bit video game iteration of M.U.S.C.L.E. for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) console.
Gameplay
In M.U.S.C.L.E., two players can play against each other, or one player can play a series of matches against the computer. This is a wrestling-themed game, of which the NES had many examples, and perhaps was its closest parallel to a fighting game genre. This particular title has each brawler beginning with five bars (balls, more like) of health, which are whittled down through a series of attacks. The A button uses techniques, the B button jumps, and all sorts of moves can be used in a combination of moving, attacking, and jumping, including suplexes, flying kicks, clotheslines, etc.
Each of the eight selectable wrestler characters also has a special move, which can only be used once a Booster Ball is grabbed. These balls are periodically, throughout a match, rolled into the ring by a trainer peeking onto the mat from the side. Picking up the Booster Ball makes the character flash for a limited time, during which he (or she?) can execute their particularly devastating special move. Each bout between two characters ends when one wrestler wins two rounds first. The attraction to this game solely sits in the potential for two players to have a fun time interacting within the realm of abstract hit detection and quizzical combat techniques, along with unleashing the supremely amazing special moves. Look out for the tomahawks.
Graphics
This is one of the poorest-looking video games in NES history. This is a sloppy, rushed, lazy job, because of one big flaw: The characters are rendered as relatively large sprites, potentially impressive for an 8-bit cartridge, yet without detail. The faces are completely blank, even spanning a dozen pixels across in a single color. There are outfits and costumes, sure, but even those are drawn in such monochromatic blandness that their sub-par quality is obvious. The wrestling mat is similarly drab, and even the title screen is underwhelming. The worst moment, though, is probably during the matches when the ropes are electrified, thus causing the entire ring to constantly flash in seizure-inducing fashion.
Sound
The sound effects are weird (check out the high-pitched beep of every jump) but the music actually is not terrible.
Originality
This may qualify as yet another crappy license game on the NES. Although it offers a limited storehouse of enjoyment, perhaps in the wacky antics of two-player mode, this still remains a crude, horrible-looking glitchfest with limited appeal. The hit detection is haphazard, the presentation is lackluster, and M.U.S.C.L.E. jump-kicks a single star and a half from five.
To conclude, one of the worst Pkv games in history and the less you mention it the better as there is nothing that keeps you engaged as the basic premise itself falls flat. It can be classified as neither good nor bad but extremely boring and the torturous experience has to be felt to be believed.
Fanny Packs: The Gambler’s Suitcase
If you are going to Las Vegas, then the first thing you should buy for your trip is a fanny pack. Both men and women alike please note this for your future trips. The fanny pack is not only excellent for what it can carry, but it is attached and difficult to lose. As an extra precaution, I put one of the straps through the loops in my blue jeans. I recommend that you do this on only one side, in case of bathroom emergencies. This is why not everyone is interested in carrying a fanny pack as they move to any casino. For such people, there is agen judi bola which is an online casino that they try without any need for carrying anything.
One trip to Las Vegas, I had purchased a fanny pack for my life partner. He was too macho to use it, and so it lay in the trunk of the rental car as we made our first casino stop on the way to the hotel. The man never had won more than $15 in a casino and on his very first dollar hit $250 in a nickel machine. Those were the days of the coins coming out and that amount meant a hand pay. All-day long he returned to that machine as I played video keno. All-day long he kept coming back to show me the bucket of nickels he had collected. At the end of the day, he still had every dollar of vacation money and an additional $500. We were about to leave but decided to get a drink before we ventured to the hotel. When he went to get his wallet, it was gone. There had been a crowd around and he had been bumped several times. His pocket had been picked. Now, he had no money, no license, and six more days in Las Vegas. This could have been prevented had he had a fanny pack on. Of course the next day he used it…to keep mints and small change in.
If you are getting ready for the casino make certain that you pack several “necessary” items. If you take medication to have 2 days worth in your fanny pack. One day tends to roll into another in Las Vegas. If you don’t need it, it will be available the next time you are out. Also, take a small container with aspirin and antacids. The buffets and the noise can make both of these valuable items. I tend to be a food person. Not that I eat all the time, I do but don’t weigh that much, but I need to have extra food on me, just in case. I always carry candy in my fanny pack. I recommend that you don’t carry chocolate since Las Vegas is hot and the fanny pack will be against your body so it will be twice as hot. I do recommend mints, hard candies, and if there is room, an apple. The casinos are dry no matter what part of the country you are in, and the moisture will help your mouth and throat. Breath gum is always great to have along.
Keep 1/2 your money for the day in one section and if you have a zip-up section next to your body, keep all the rest of your funds there. If you win, transfer half to the permanent fund next to you and continue to play on the win. I don’t recommend that you take an ATM card or credit card with you, but if you do, keep it in one of those plastic business card holders and put your driver’s license on the other side. If you don’t have one, ask around. They usually come in every box of business cards that are ordered. Keep that in the most secure place inside your fanny pack. Keep it in a zipped area on the inside.
If you are a smoker carry an extra package of cigarettes with you. If you have to buy them in a casino, they will cost as much as three packs in the real world. Also if you are going to use coupons, keep them in a plain envelope in the middle of the fanny pack. Chapstick and touch up make can go in, but keep it to a minimum. At the end of the day, I would rather have an apple in my fanny pack to munch on, than put on lipstick. Women also should keep a mini pad as a just in case, in theirs.
Two last items that are excellent to have along are the towelettes for clothing stain removal and hand towelettes. Both of these are tiny packets and fit comfortably in the pouch.
Top 5 Online Casino Tips For Success
There are hundreds of online casino games and websites such as Judi bola that offer you amazing casino experience online. You can even win money if you are good at these games which is why it is really important that you learn all about these online games so that you can do well as you play them.
In this article, we are going to take a look at the best tips that you can follow in order to improve your skills as you start with online card games.
- The first and most important step is to choose the game that you are interested in. There are different card games with different sets of rules. This is why choosing a game that you like is really important in the long run. Once you are done with that, make sure that you learn all about that rules of that game and start practicing that game on a daily basis.
- Once you get familiar with the game, it is time for you to learn about the different strategies and tricks that will help you in improving your game. As you figure out different strategies and tricks you will be able to learn more about the game as well.
- As you are playing online games make sure that you pay attention to different promotional offers and events. This way you will be able to maximize your winnings without any extra effort.
- It is also important that you learn about your financial limits as you play these online games. There are times when players end up losing a lot of money as they play online poker. So make sure that you set a limit on the amount that you are willing to spend while playing these games.
- Lastly, it is really important that you learn the art of quitting on time. There are players that end up losing all their winnings as they do not know when to quit.
These are the 5 most important tips that you need to keep in your mind as you start with online casino gaming.
Play “Madden NFL” Now!
The new Madden NFL ’12 demo, released August 9th, presents a rematch of the January 23rd NFC Championship game involving the oldest rivalry in the history of professional football, the Chicago Bears against the Green Bay Packers. The Chicago Bears host the defending Super Bowl Champions at the remarkable Soldier Field. For some, this may be just another demo building the hype for the newest installment to the Madden franchise, but for me and other Midwest players, this is HUGE! The rivalry we have grown up following is now immortalized in the most recent madden demo. It gives us a chance to practice with our favorite teams and a head start at Illinois-Wisconsin bragging rights. Moreover, with Poker Online there were millions of players that really enjoyed poker sessions while watching their favorite NFL teams compete.
New madden game art and presentation looks outstanding! The main menu circulates a graphic of two NFL superstars every couple seconds and provides the player with a ring of five videos, pictures, and the demo. These include:
- Tackling School: Zone Coverage Insider
- Gameplay: What’s new in Madden ’12
- True to the Game: The NFL Sunday Experience
- Gallery: Hard-Hitting Screenshots
- Chevy Pro Challenger: Enter Our Sweepstakes
- Chevy Pro Challenger: Madden Pro vs. Reggie Bush
Play Demo A new loading screen leading up to the demo depicts Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers diving into the endzone and the presentation doesn’t just leave you in awe there but also during the pregame introduction when the superstars of the Chicago Bears are announced. The players, coaches, stadiums, and mascots all look completely real. Behind every helmet is the actual face of each player and not a random computer-generated face. It is graphically the best game I have seen from EA Sports.
Ratings:
Although the Bears have home-field advantage, in the game Chicago’s overall team rating is a bit lower at 85 than the overall team rating of the Green Bay Packers who sit at 92. During gameplay, the rating difference is noticeable as the Packers obviously outmatch the Bears on both sides of the ball. Player ratings are not available in the demo. However, we can probably assume that the current ratings are similar to those from the final Madden NFL ’11 roster update. Top players on the Green Bay Packers after this update are QB Rodgers 99, CB Woodson 95, OLB Matthews 95, S Collins 95, WR Jennings 94, CB Williams 93, TE Finley 92, OL Sitton 92, and DL Jenkins 90. Top players on the Chicago Bears are DL Peppers 98, LB Urlacher 95, K Gould 95, LB Briggs 92, and HB Forte 90. Chicago also holds the second-best rookie free safety in Conte at 71 and Green Bay has the fourth-best rookie receiver in Cobb at 70. Rookies Carimi at OL and Paea at DL for the Bears are probably well ranked but I could not find their ratings along with the Packers OL rookie Sherrod. These are all players you should take advantage of in the demo and use them to exploit weaknesses in your opponent.
Gameplay:
Something I noticed almost immediately during gameplay is that some players who are no longer on these teams are still on the roster and playing in the demo. A couple of key players are the Packers DL Jenkins who is now with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Packers LB Barnett who is now a member of the Buffalo Bills.
Kicking in the game uses a meter that is circular, similar to older versions of maddening, but involves the same basic buttons and style. Game speed and controls went through minor changes. There is an obvious difference in the speed of the game and motions of the players feel more crisp and fluid. Tips are given every couple of minutes describing new controls during the game. Playcall is nearly identical to recent versions of maddening and is just presented with a new style and location on the screen. Gameflow and rewinds are also still available for gamers. There are no announcers in the demo, which has been the case for most madden demos, but on the field sounds and graphics are still good enough to keep you entertained.
Overall this is one demo I guarantee you will play over and over and over again until you purchase your copy of Madden NFL 2012 when it is released. The guys at EA Sports have done it again. They outdid themselves for another year and created the best football video game of our time.
How to Make Real Money in Vegas
It’s a dream for all of us, isn’t it? Breeze into Vegas, have some fun, play a few games, and go home a couple of thousand dollars richer. The truth, of course, is that this happens only rarely. For most people, the way to leave Vegas with a small fortune is to go there with a large fortune. Lost Wages, Bummer City. For most people…
But here’s a way to visit Vegas and, quite consistently, go home with a tidy profit. It’s not that hard. First off, don’t play blackjack. Don’t play craps, roulette, the slots, or keno. Don’t play any game where the casino has a statistical edge. The longer you play, the more likely you are to lose.
Instead, start playing poker on buktiqq. You don’t have to be an expert. You don’t even have to be particularly good. All you have to be is patient. My very first experience of playing poker anywhere was the night before going into a Vegas casino. I got basic training and a few tips from a poker pro while sitting around the kitchen table and, the next day, made $120 in a four-hour session. And I’ve been able to repeat and improve that whenever I’ve visited over the years. Here’s how:
First, let me say that these tips apply only to live poker table games in Las Vegas. They will probably not be effective (unless you’re a real pro) at online poker rooms, at card rooms around the country such as Tupelo, MS and those scattered across Southern California. They don’t even apply to the poker rooms in Reno. Why? All those poker venues are full of pro or semi-pro players, waiting for a happy, clueless fish (like you or me) to join the game. On the other hand, Las Vegas, while it certainly has its pro players, is also full of tourists there for a good time and not caring if they lose a few hundred bucks. That’s the key.
Keep in mind that, at a live table game, you’re not playing against the casino; you’re playing against other civilians like yourself and the casino doesn’t care who wins. They provide a dealer (who does not play a hand) to make sure all the rules are followed and they get their profit by taking a small percentage of each pot. All the rest of the money on the table belongs to the players and is passed back and forth among them.
If you’re not already familiar with poker, get your basic training at home with an introductory book and friends playing for pennies. Make sure you understand the basic mechanics of how to play either 7-Card Stud or Hold-em, the two most popular poker games.
Once you’re in Vegas, don’t just sit down in the first poker game you see. Search out a poker room in a casino/hotel with lots of tourists wandering around and look for a low-limit game. Before telling the card room manager that you’re ready to join a game, watch for a few minutes. If only two or three players get involved in most hands and most hands don’t go all the way to the showdown at the end, walk away and look for a game somewhere else. However, if there are at least four or five players involved in most hands and most hands go all the way to the showdown, that’s the game you want. It’s called a “loose” game, where many of the players are enjoying themselves playing almost every hand even if they don’t have good cards. Get yourself a seat.
So, you’re seated at a real poker table in a low-limit game (which means that the maximum bet is perhaps $3 or $5) with maybe $50 of chips in front of you and you get your first opening cards. It’s not a bad hand; maybe a small pair that could get improvement as the hand proceeds. What do you do? When it’s your turn to act, throw them away. Slide the cards, face down, back toward the dealer and wait for the next hand. Here is the single most critical decision you can make if you’re hoping to turn a profit in a loose game: Throw away all opening cards that do not make a strong hand. (Your introductory poker book will have given you details about what constitutes strong opening cards.)
Maybe you’ll get involved in only two or three hands per hour. Maybe an hour will pass and you don’t get involved in any hands. That’s OK; the right cards will come eventually. In the meantime, watch the personalities and playing styles of the other players, admire the cocktail waitresses in the skimpy costumes, watch the parade of humanity through the casino. Relax and WAIT FOR THE RIGHT CARDS! Patience and discipline. Make that your internal mantra: Patience and discipline.
OK, your patience has been rewarded: You’ve got a pair of kings to open. You put some money in the pot and the game proceeds. When you’ve seen some more cards, it becomes clear that, while your kings have not gotten any help at all, the player across the table has improved his hand and is betting out strongly. What do you do? Throw those kings away and wait for the next good hand. The second most critical decision you can make: If it appears likely that someone else has a better hand, get out! It doesn’t matter that you’ve already put money in the pot; there is no sense in throwing more money in. Here’s the principle you want to follow: If it’s likely you have the strongest hand, bet and raise. If it’s likely you don’t have the strongest hand, get out and wait for the next time. Patience and discipline.
Will you win every hand? No, of course not. But in a low-limit game with tourists playing weak cards, it’s very likely indeed that, playing only good cards, you’ll win more than you lose. That’s the goal.
And did I mention cocktail waitresses? Do NOT drink alcohol while you’re playing poker. Stick totally to soft drinks as alcohol will destroy your discipline; that’s why the casinos give away the drinks for free.
Once you’ve gotten some experience and had some success in Vegas poker, you’re ready to step up to the next level: Find out when the next big convention is taking place (preferably a medical convention), and schedule your trip to Vegas to match. Go to a casino/hotel where many of those doctors are staying and watch the card room: If you see a loose game in medium-limit poker (maximum bet $25 or $50), sit down and get back some of those riches you’ve paid to pediatricians and orthodontists over the years.
Planning a Spring Trip to Las Vegas
Want to beat the desert heat of the Las Vegas desert? Want a great deal on your room at your favorite casino or great offers at an online casino? For this, you have 카지노 사이트 가입 쿠폰that is one of the best casino service full of lucrative offers and deals.
With the recession in full swing this Spring, empty Las Vegas casinos and hotels are offering incredible deals and discounts to get you to visit Sin City. My favorite website for hotel deals in Vegas is www.bestofvegas.com. I was able to find a room for $55 a night right on the strip.
When I stay in Las Vegas in the Spring, I enjoy walking the Strip and enjoying the nightlife in the casinos. I would suggest finding a hotel near the middle of the Strip so every casino is within reasonable walking distance. Avoid staying in hotels near the end of the Strip if you enjoy walking. However, hotels not on the Strip offer steeper discounts and better deals. Most hotels far away from the strip offer a courtesy shuttle to the strip. To take advantage of certain travel deals, book your stay in multiple hotels. Hotels in Las Vegas are so close together, it is usually not a hassle to move hotels during the middle of the week. I’ve saved over $300 in one week by staying at two different hotels. For a map of the hotel, locations visit www.maps.google.com to find where your hotel is in relation to others. I find it useful to print a map out before I go so I always know where I am on the Strip.
If you are a Las Vegas veteran, and you have seen all the shows and exhibits in Las Vegas, do what the locals do for fun. Vegas is full of interesting events and attractions. With tourism rates down for Las Vegas, city officials are planning new and exciting events to attract locals back to the strip. I always visit www.reviewjournal.com before visiting Las Vegas. The locals visit this site to see what is happening in the neighborhood. I might be going to Las Vegas sooner than I thought, an Ultimate Fighting Championship, or UFC for short, the event is happening soon. I can’t wait to go!
Spring of 2009 may be the opportunity of a lifetime to stay in the nicest casinos at rock bottom prices. Make sure you spend time planning your trip so you will make the most of your time while you are there. If you are not a casino fan, The Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam, the Las Vegas Desert offer recreational activities galore. Remember to go in the Spring though, Las Vegas temperatures can easily reach 115 degrees in the Summer. Bring your camera, and get your bags packed.
Casino Royale (007) – Bond, Better Than Ever
Becoming Bond is no small feat. 32 years after the initial installment, the character has had too few necessary and worthwhile improvements. Sure, his gadgets have gotten better, his babes have gotten hotter, but, in the grand scheme of things, his stories have simply gotten worse. From the start, Sean Connery epitomized the kind of rugged, icy, ruthlessness we all wanted in our super-spy. Connery was, the hairy Bond, as good with the ladies as he was with the garrote. Then came George Lazenby – or the film geek’s favorite. Lazenby was as trite as this movie’s premise and was quickly forgotten.
Next came the clown, or Roger Moore. Nothing against Moore, he was a fine Bond and starred in some of the best in the series, but he always came off as a little silly and buffoonish. After him came Timothy Dalton, better known as the mistake. Although, it is noteworthy, when talking about our current installment, that Dalton’s plots were set very much within the context of, “the real world.” Sadly, Dalton was just not capable of pulling off the many aspects of Bond. Finally, there was Pierce Brosnan, the most sophisticated of all the Bonds. His performances typically stole the show, and up to this point, Brosnan was the superior of all his predecessors and the closest equivalent to Connery. Unfortunately, his films soon became overwhelmed with ridiculous gadgetry, over-the-top villains and double entendres that would make Joel Schumacher blush. Eventually, with everything overloading the franchise, the roof, inevitably, caved in.
With Casino Royale, all of the above hindrances, have become things of the past and the oftentimes woeful inclusion of them, is now a breath of exclusionary fresh air. Recasting the role with Daniel Craig, (Layer Cake) as the first blonde (is that important?) Bond, brilliantly and subtly, forecasts the changes in store for fans and non-fans alike. This time around, 007 is the new kid on the block, M isn’t too sure of him, Money Penny and Q are nowhere to be seen and thankfully, he’s more of a sourpuss than a cheeky sex-machine. Finally, it feels like Bond is no longer written by 14-year-olds competing with Austin Powers. Here, director Martin Campbell, returning to Bond after having done Brosnan’s inaugural run with Goldeneye answers the task of recreating Bond, without redesigning the character.
Here, he is a roguish brute whose confidence in himself has everyone else filling up with doubt. Craig’s performance is nothing short of legendary. He is everything from a homage to Connery to literary perfection found on celluloid. His resemblance to Ian Fleming’s vision is spot on and, it seems, that was no mistake. In one of the many thrilling and action-packed scenes in the film, Craig’s Bond, while pursuing a mercenary bomber through a construction site, simply barrels through a wall instead of going up or around. To paraphrase the villain, Le Chiffre, (Mads Mikkelsen) James Bond, takes very good care of his body. This time around, Bond is a real man. He not only bleeds when hit, but he is conflicted. Conflicted about his past, his present and his future. He feels, he loves and he cares. He is capable of sitting in the shower with a shell-shocked Vesper Lynn and truly attempting to comfort her. That, is the Bond people have been waiting to see; a Bond, we should all aspire to be.
Taking the plot directly from the novel by the same name, was the perfect way to reboot the character. No need to re-imagine him, no need to revamp him. Bond simply needs to be returned to the world…uh, well, Bond! In Casino Royale, the main action takes place at the poker table, where the stakes are the funding of international terrorists. Simple enough, which is really what this movie is all about. Simple enough and easy does it. This time around, Bond is outfitted with his cunning, his wit and the sultry Vesper Lynd (Eva Green). Written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who each have previous Bond credits, which both help and hinders the credibility of the film’s screenplay; as well as, Paul Haggis, writer of the atrocious Academy Award-winning Crash. Despite the potentially disastrous effects of these negative wordsmiths, the screenplay is not only capable, but it fills the characters with a delightfully complex reality that renews and reinvigorates the franchise. All this made casinos quite popular among Bond fans, and there were tons of players that were looking for online casinos. This is where daytoto.com comes to the rescue, you get a credible online casino experience that you can enjoy and learn more about different card games and get a bond like experience online.
Action-packed, thrilling and intelligent. Casino Royale, not only ushers in a new and powerful era of Bond but also gives the holiday season one of its best films in years. Despite the 144 min. runtime, the film delivers what is, quite possibly, the most complete and compelling Bond story, ever. Craig is Bond. Casino Royale is the definitive film in the series and Bond has simply never been better.
